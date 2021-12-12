Chris Cuomo's CNN Producer Suspended After Charged With Luring Underage Girls For Sexual Training

A veteran CNN producer who worked “shoulder to shoulder” with now disgraced ex-anchor Chris Cuomo has been indicted on charges of luring young girls to his Vermont ski house for “sexual subservience” training.

Senior producer John Griffin, 44, who used to work closely with Cuomo, has been arrested for allegedly grooming young girls for sex. He was taken into custody on Friday, December 10, by FBI agents following the child sexual abuse allegations.

“We take the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously,” a CNN spokesperson responded to the latest scandal. “We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation.”

Griffin, who’s a father of young children himself, was accused of persuading mothers of underage girls to allow him to sexually train their kids. He reportedly contacted the parents through online apps.

“According to the indictment, from April to July of 2020, Griffin utilized the messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts to communicate with people purporting to be parents of minor daughters, conveying to them, among other ideas, that a ‘woman is a woman regardless of her age,’ and that women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men,” the officials stated.

In June 2020, Griffin allegedly managed to convince one mother to bring her young daughter to his Ludlow ski home in Vermont. He reportedly sent $3,000 for the mom and daughter to fly from Nevada to Boston. He picked them up at Logan Airport in his Tesla and took them to his cabin.

At his vacation house, “the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity.”

In the same month, Griffin reportedly told another mother of a 16-year-old girl to take a “little mother-daughter trip” to his house for a similar training involving the child.

In another occasion a couple months prior, the TV producer, through a video chat, allegedly suggested an online “training session” that would include a mother and her 14-year-old daughter stripping off and touching each other.

According to authorities, he also attempted to lure in two other children over the internet to engage in sexual activity.

John Griffin, who called himself a “father” in his Twitter bio, started his employment with CNN in 2013. In his Linkedln page, he bragged about working “shoulder-to-shoulder with lead anchor Chris Cuomo, seeing him through each show and producing live breaking news across the country and around the world.”

Before joining CNN, he worked at ABC News, Fox News, and CBS.

Griffin was charged with three counts of attempting to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in jail on each count.