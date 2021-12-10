Chris Brown's Second Baby Mama Ammika Harris 'Pissed' He's Allegedly Expecting Third Child With Ex-Fling Diamond Brown [Photo]

Chris Brown may have become a father of three now. Rumor has it that the 32-year-old singer/songwriter has welcomed a child with model Diamond Brown, who was rumored to be romantically linked to him in the past.

via: Radar Online

The news broke on Friday that the 32-year-old singer is allegedly expecting his third child with his third baby mama, and his on-again, off-again girlfriend isn’t on board.

Ammika is reportedly blocking everyone who comments on her Instagram photos about Chris’ baby-to-be, and people are noticing.

“Be careful his second babymama [sic] would literally block you just for commenting,” one person warned. “She mad and bitter AF,” wrote another. “Ammika’s so pissed,” added someone else.

It’s no wonder Ammika isn’t thrilled, Chris was caught liking Diamond’s photos back in 2019 while Harris was pregnant with his child.

Ammika and Chris continue to keep fans guessing on their relationship status, but if the baby #3 rumblings are true, that says it all. Our friends at Onsite! were first to report about the singer’s alleged baby on the way.

Diamond isn’t trying to hide her pregnancy either. She’s been flaunting her growing baby bump for weeks, most recently in the tightest white dress imaginable.

The model slipped her curves into a hip-hugging white number and snapped a few full-body selfies for all to see.

Diamond has also taken professional photos to capture her glow during the pregnancy. She appears to be far along too — she already had her baby shower.

The teddy bear-themed bash in Los Angeles didn’t give much away when it comes to the baby’s gender.

Keeping the tones neutral, Diamond skipped anything that was the color pink or blue. Instead, the decor was brown, peach, and gold to keep everyone guessing.

At the time of this post, neither Chris, Diamond, or Ammika has confirmed or denied the baby daddy news.

Chris already has one son and a daughter. Ammika gave birth to his boy — Aeko Carti — in 2019. Aeko turned 2 years old in November. Of course, he famously welcomed his daughter Royalty in 2014 with his ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman.

The two fought like hell over custody at first but have been able to successfully co-parent. Royalty is 7 years old.

Chris was rumored to be romantically linked with Diamond back in 2019. When the two were caught in a car together by paparazzi.