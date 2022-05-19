Chris Brown Publicly Congratulates Rihanna on Giving Birth

Chris Brown took to social media to congratulate his ex Rihanna on giving birth.

via Page Six:

Chris Brown congratulated his ex-girlfriend Rihanna after the singer welcomed her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, a baby boy.

“Congratulations,” the rapper, 33, wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday, shortly after news broke of the infant’s May 13 arrival.

The rapper included three emojis in the social media upload — a red heart, a pregnant woman and praying hands.

The new mom, 34, has yet to address her son’s birth or reveal his name.

Rihanna debuted her baby bump in January, nearly two years after she and the 33-year-old A$AP Mob member’s friendship took a romantic turn.

The couple began dating amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Fenty Beauty creator told Vogue in April.

Prior to their romance, the lingerie designer dated Hassan Jameel from 2017 to 2020. Rihanna was previously linked to Drake, Travis Scott and Lewis Hamilton among others — but the songwriter’s most infamous relationship was with Brown.

The former couple began dating in 2007, breaking up two years later when the actor physically assaulted Rihanna.

Brown pleaded guilty for felony assault and was sentenced to five years probation.

Chris could’ve kept that to himself.