Chris Brown Is The Michael Jackson Of Our Generation, Says Fivio Foreign [Photos + Video]

Chris Brown has been compared to the late Michael Jackson throughout his whole career, regardless of how people felt. On Sunday (May 29), producer LondonOnDaTrack took to his Twitter with a question calling for MJ’s heir apparent, which Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign wasted no time answering.

via: Vibe

London on da Track proposed a question to his Twitter feed asking, “Who is the closest to Michael Jackson of our generation?” With a plethora of responses consisting of name drops like Drake, Lil Wayne, and Kanye, Fivio Foreign simply added to the long list of potential MJ emulates by tweeting: Chris Brown.

As some Twitter users denied Fivio’s comparison to the late musical legend, saying that he “Must be outta his mind,” plenty more agreed with the “We Go Up,” rapper.

You must be outta your mind — I don’t like you (@lieutdis1234) May 29, 2022

To date, Chris Brown has sold over 100 million records worldwide, won a multitude of awards including the 2012 Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, and has accumulated 64 certified platinum or multiplatinum records so far, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Brown has also toured the world with many of his shows selling out.

In comparison, Michael Jackson has reportedly sold more than 750 million records worldwide. MJ also won 13 Grammy Awards over the span of his career and was inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as a member of the Jackson 5 and as a solo artist) and received the American Music Awards’ Artist of the Century Award. The Guinness Book of World Records even cites the mogul as the Most Successful Entertainer of All Time.

Ironically, in the same year that the King of Pop died, Chris Brown’s career took a turn for the worst. In 2009, the highly publicized incident between him and Rihanna sparked controversy and remained in the media for months. In effect, Chris’ third album Graffiti did not sell as well as his first two releases. However, two years later Chris redeemed himself with the album F.A.M.E., which became his first number one album on the Billboard 200 chart and even earned him his first major award.

Check out who else was mentioned as a potential “G.O.A.T” of this generation below. Is CB the regenerated King of Pop (or someone else)? We will leave it up to you to decide.

Hell nah, The Weeknd — Xuxinho ?? ?? ?? (@zeakxuxa) May 29, 2022

Kanye. Has influenced an entire generation. Stage presence is second to none. Has an amazing discography. Next question — Charlie Pepper (@charliespepper) May 29, 2022

If we’re talking pop star? I’d argue The Weeknd, he has the voice to back it up, BUT Drake has the hits, so I’d say one of them, can’t go wrong with either choice tbh — Smoke (@thasmoke1985) May 29, 2022