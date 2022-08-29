Chris Brown Lookalike Sets IG Private After Reacting To Reports About $1,500 Fan Meet And Greets [Photos]

It’s been some time since we’ve heard anything on Fake Drake’s front, but now it looks as though we’ve got a Fake Breezy on our hands – and rumor has it he’s charging upwards of $1,000 for a meet and greet.

via: XXL

On Aug. 25, Twitter user @LilWhoady_ posted an image on her timeline of a Chris Brown doppelgänger with the caption, “Going To Be In Detroit This Weekend Meet & Greets $1500.” The photo went viral over the weekend with several gossip websites re-posting the image.

Now who the hell ???? pic.twitter.com/pScXYRWtDs — Big Momma (@LilWhoady_) August 26, 2022

Some people have identified the alleged Chris Brown impersonator as @tysonwuthi on Instagram. However, according to reports, he claims that someone is spreading lies about him charging a much higher fee for his events than the $1,000 the real-life Brown charges at his meet and greets.

“THESE ARE ALL LIES ABOUT ME…I HAVEN’T MADE AN AGREEMENT WITH ANYONE,” he reportedly wrote in all caps on his Instagram Stories. “I WOULD NEVER DO THAT.. THE MEDIA LIES TO YOU JUST TO MAKE THAT FANS GET MAD AT ME..DON’T BELIEVE IT.”

Nevertheless, fans had something to say about the Breezy look-alike allegedly charging more money at his meet and greets than the real-life R&B superstar.

“$1500 for a meet & greet?!?? Miss me with the BS,” tweeted one fan.

$1500 for a meet & greet ?!?? Miss me with the BS — ?? ?ÐÂ $?Ø?$?ØPP?R ?? (@LexAnderson_WS) August 28, 2022

“Who is the whole hell is paying 1500 for photo session,” wrote another person. “After all the money spent on tickets this is an insult to fans. But, if the fans want to pay it, it isn’t my business.”

Who is the whole hell is paying 1500 for photo session. After all the money spent on tickets this is an insult to fans. But, if the fans want to pay it, it isn't my business. — THIQUE HEATED CHURCH GIRL (@PandaZumba) August 28, 2022

Other people went on social media to poke fun at the person’s likeness of CB.

“That’s Hash Brown,” joked one person on Instagram.

Read More Reactions to a Chris Brown Look-Alike Allegedly Charging $1,500 at Meet and Greets Below

Who the hell wanna meet Bhris Crown — $lim ? (@playaboyslim) August 26, 2022

Boy ain’t no fucking way boy….ain’t no fucking way boy… — Mr. I Don’t Give A ?? (@FirstTeamAllK) August 27, 2022

How Chris Brown look alike charging $1500 for meet & greets when Chris charging $1000? — Taylor Mie'Sean? (@TaylorMieSean) August 28, 2022

I need all these damn fakes look-alike celebrities to find another fucking hobby. I’m tired of seeing the fake drake, the fake lil durk, this fake ass Chris Brown, the fake DJ Khaled. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH https://t.co/shA6D6L23X pic.twitter.com/rvyekvHXJc — July 19 (@212Lexus) August 27, 2022

Baby that’s sniff brown ?? pic.twitter.com/g4jWoAqrvc — young gripperrrrr ? (@ashtousana) August 27, 2022

Chris brown look alike really look like him more than any these other look alikes — Prince Charming?? (@_smileydagrim) August 28, 2022

This isn’t Christopher Maurice Brown, this is Crystal Meth Brown. pic.twitter.com/9QBwF5QtKh — shitaintleathernigga (@nayxrosa) August 27, 2022

Who told this man we wanted or needed a Chris Brown look alike? — ALiEN SUPERSTAR ??. (@MeiaSaid) August 28, 2022

This Stress Brown — Lalu (@flacaLAWRANN) August 27, 2022

It’s all fun and games until you get asked to sing. pic.twitter.com/7a7dkdVjcA — ?:damdonny (@Donn_Knee) August 27, 2022

This mfer look weird as hell. — NY Grand Prix (@JRX212_) August 27, 2022

Nigga look like a Golden Lord pic.twitter.com/ZrRaoIQCWR — Furious Stylez (@Furious_Stylez6) August 27, 2022