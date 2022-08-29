Britney Spears' Mom Responds After Singer Expresses Resentment In Bombshell Audio [Photo]

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, is speaking out after the singer made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube over the weekend.

via: AceShowbiz

Lynne took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 28 to respond to Britney’s claims. Along with a throwback picture of her and her daughter sharing a laugh, the matriarch wrote, “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!”

Lynne claimed that her attempts to reach out to her daughter have been turned down. “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!” she continued. “I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only,” she added, before proposing to having a conversation with Britney “eye to eye, in private.”

Lynne’s Instagram post was in response to Britney’s tell-all voice memo, in which she lashed out at her family again for the way they treated her during her conservatorship. Singling out her mother, the 40-year-old said, she’s “honestly more angry” with Lynne, because when reporters would call the matriarch, she would allegedly “innocently hide” and not speak up for her daughter.

“I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds,” the “Overprotected” singer said. “My friend helped me get one in the end, but every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped and my phone would get taken away from me.”

Back in July, Britney also accused her mother of ignoring her text messages while she was in a mental health facility in 2019. Lynne responded to the accusation by attempting to reconcile with her. “I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!” she wrote via social media at the time.

However, Britney seemingly did not have any intention to patch things up with Lynne as she further dragged her mother. “Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back out of a million???” she wrote back to her mother. “You all ruined it for me … I don’t even remember getting a text from you!!!”