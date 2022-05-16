Chris Brown Lands Multi-Year Las Vegas Residency at Drai's Nightclub

Chris Brown will return to Drai’s LIVE stage on June 11.

via: Revolt

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the superstar. Brown’s first show is already scheduled for next month. On June 11, the “Deuces” singer will perform on a transparent two-level stage that he designed himself. The clear set will give the audience a more immersive experience as the artist performs hits from his impressive 15-year career.

Dustin Drai (VP of Entertainment, Drai’s Management Group), released a statement that read, “Chris Brown helped define Drai’s LIVE and what has become an unmatched lineup of residency performers on the Las Vegas Strip.” He continued, “He’s one of the most dynamic live performers today, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back with a production that’s set to deliver an unprecedented fan experience.”

Tickets for a bungalow at the popular Vegas venue for June 11 currently go up to $7,000.

More dates for his residency will be announced at a later time. Before Brown returns in June, Drai’s May lineup will feature big names like Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne and Lil Baby.

In 2015, Brown was one of the firsts artists to kick off the Drai’s LIVE concert series. Having the mega artist back to headline the event’s return will no doubt draw people in.

The nightclub is located inside of boutique hotel The Cromwell and is known for having the best live music in the city.

The “Go Crazy” singer recently began promoting his first solo NFT project. He described it as a series of 10,000 3D animated NFT’s. Like the residency, the NFT project will also happen in June.

Reports add that Brown’s Vegas set will include songs from his upcoming 10th studio album Breezy. June will prove to be a big month for the star as that’s when the album is scheduled to be released as well. It will be the follow-up to his 2019 album Indigo.

