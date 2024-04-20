Chris Brown Escalates Beef With New Quavo Diss Weakest Link: ‘ People Wished You Died Instead of Takeoff’ | lovebscott.com

The Chris Brown and Quavo beef has escalated. Late Friday night, Chris Brown unleashed “Weakest Link,” which featured a voicemail from Quavo, Chris Brown claiming he had sex with Saweetie while she dated Quavo and a extremely disrespectful Takeoff line.

Chris Brown is done playing around. The R&B singer has spent years throwing subtle shots at Quavo, but the gloves have officially come off. He dropped the song “Weakest Link” on April 19, and it establishes a level of ferocity that the beef previously lacked. Brown not only calls Quavo the worst member of Migos, but he goes after the rapper’s love life. More specifically, he claims to have slept with Quavo’s girlfriend while the couple were still together. Like we said, gloves off.

Brown uploaded “Weakest Link” to YouTube and Instagram (not streaming, though). The title refers to the aforementioned criticism the singer made about Quavo’s status within Migos. Brown’s verses range in quality, with him sometimes dipping into forgettable bars about dropping “facts” and being “dripped in red.” Fortunately, he brings heat out of the gate. He targets Quavo’s dubious past, specifically the 2021 incident where he fought Saweetie in an elevator. He also talks about running into Quavo at Fashion Week and resisting the urge to beat the rapper up. “All I kept thinkin’ ’bout was breakin’ yo’ face, but I gave you a pass,” Brown raps. “You lucky I ain’t wanna f**k the money up.”

Chris Brown Targets Quavo’s Ex On “Weakest Link”

All these shots are low caliber in comparison to the girlfriend bombshell, however. Brown and Quavo fell out due to the fact that the former dated Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran. Brown brings it back to this point and then takes it a step further. “You f**ked my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f**k, lil n***a,” he raps. “‘Cause I f**ked yo’ ex when you were still with her, b***h, I’m up.” This piece of information, if true, is a signifier that things were much worse between Brown and Quavo than fans realized. It’s unclear, though, whether the woman Brown is referring to is Saweetie.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new diss, “Weakest Link” by Chris Brown? Does Brown cross the line with his bars? Does this give him the leg up in the feud? Will Quavo be able to deliver a worthwhile response? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news on Chris Brown. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Put you to bed

Night, night, that’s Sudafed

Show me that I’m tender, b***h, time to prove what you just said

R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one, I got true respect

Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead

via: hotnewhiphop.com