Chris Brown Domestic Violence Documentary Announced by ‘Quiet on Set’ Network ID as New Accuser Comes Forward: Watch Trailer [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

A new documentary about the litany of abuse and violence allegations against R&B singer Chris Brown dating back almost two decades promises to unveil the allegations of a new accuser who hasn’t previously spoken about their experience with the star in “Chris Brown: A History of Violence.”

Over a two-decade career, Chris Brown has been a chart-topping rap star, despite a litany of legal troubles going back to his 2009 arrest for assaulting former girlfriend Rihanna.

How a troubled pop artist with such an infamous public record can maintain his superstar status and legions of fans is the subject of Investigation Discovery’s documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence, which will launch the true-crime network’s third annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign on Oct. 27.

The doc from the TV network behind this year’s bombshell Quiet on Set documentary will explore the iconic singer’s years of alleged off-stage aggression, including intimate partner violence, assault charges and even sexual assault allegations. “Chris Brown’s an amazing and talented musician, but let’s call a thing a thing. He’s an abuser of women. Consistently, unapologetically,” a woman in voice-over claims in a teaser trailer for the ID documentary (below). A new accuser, whose identity is hidden, comes forward in the doc, per the teaser.

Following the premiere, The View co-host Sunny Hostin will lead a discussion with experts and advocates on intimate partner violence for ID’s audience.

“Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation,” Hostin said in a statement. “This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”

The premiere of the Brown doc, produced by Ample Entertainment, follows the recent arrest and criminal charges brought against fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul, now in jail and awaiting a trail on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, will also be the subject of an upcoming ID docuseries that is set for a 2025 release.

The ID doc on Brown, whose narrative of abuse and assault allegations spans decades, promises to expose the impact of a cycle of abuse dating back to the pop star’s childhood. “With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse,” the film’s producers said in a statement.

ID’s No Excuse for Abuse campaign, now in its third year in partnership with the No More Foundation, and its efforts to stem domestic violence and sexual assault also aims to shed light on the dynamics of intimate partner violence with programming and resources.

“ID is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through its programming and campaigns,” ID president Jason Sarlanis said in a statement. “Our annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign amplifies this message, providing resources to show survivors and their loved ones that they are not alone and that help is available.”

via: THR