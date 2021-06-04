Chloe x Halle Covers TLC's 'Waterfalls' [New Music]

Chloe x Halle took on a TLC classic.

As part of Apple Music’s Juneteenth-inspired ‘Freedom Songs’ collection, the sisters put their spin on TLC’s “Waterfalls.”

“This song speaks so much to who we are as artists and human beings,” said Chloe x Halle. “We always say music is therapy to us because the lyrics are healing. There’s something about singing these words to yourself—it turns into an encouraging mantra that makes you feel inspired after listening.”

“Waterfalls” appeared on TLC’s 1994 album CrazySexyCool and spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Take a listen to their “Waterfalls” cover below.