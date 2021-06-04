Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Doing Great' 3 Months After Filing for Divorce from Kanye West: 'She's Come a Long Way'

Kim Kardashian, for the first time, addressed her divorce on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ on Thursday night and now ‘sources’ are letting fans know exactly how she’s doing.

via People:

“Kim is doing great,” the source says. “She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She’s very happy and convinced that she made the right decision.”

The source adds that the pair’s children — daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — “are doing well,” and that West sees them “often.”

Since the divorce filing, Kardashian and the kids have continued to live in the Hidden Hills mansion she shared with West, 43. A source previously told PEOPLE that that’s where the reality star plans on staying.

“They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy,” the source said in March. “He doesn’t want to fight with Kim about anything.”

In April, West requested joint legal and physical custody of the children, according to a legal response filed by West’s attorney and obtained by PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, tensions between Kardashian and West seem to be coming to a head on KUWTK. On this week’s episode, Kardashian opened up about their strained relationship.

“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she told her sisters through tears following a “big fight” with West, which was filmed in the fall. “Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

She continued, “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can’t do that.”

“I feel like a f—ing failure, that it’s like, a third f—ing marriage,” Kardashian confessed. “I feel like a f—ing loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

We all know Kim Kardashian is going to keep this divorce as smooth as possible. The real scandal will start if/when Kanye starts talking.