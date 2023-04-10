Chloe Bailey Speaks Out Amid Low Sales for Debut Solo Album 'In Pieces'

Chloe Bailey is speaking out after her debut solo album In Pieces dropped with a slow start on the Billboard chart.

via Just Jared:

The 24-year-old singer released her first solo album on March 31 and it debuted at #119 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 10,000 units, according to Chart Data.

In comparison, Chloe x Halle‘s debut album The Kids Are Alright peaked at #139, but their sophomore album Ungodly Hour did much better with a peak position of #16.

Chloe, who also stars in the new hit Amazon series Swarm, took to Twitter on Monday morning (April 10) to thank fans who have listened to the album.

“in pieces was about letting go & trusting myself. i’ve enjoyed every moment of it and i love everyone who listened to it. tour starts tomorrow in chicago and im so ready to perform these songs for yall ????,” she tweeted.

We have to give props to Chloe because writing, recording, producing, and releasing an album at the age of 24 is a major accomplishment and takes a LOT of courage — not everyone is able.

