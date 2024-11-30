Chlöe Bailey Denies Claim She’s Shooting Her Shot at Kendrick Lamar After Revealing Childhood Crush

BY: Walker Published 15 seconds ago

Chlöe Bailey is firing back at fans who think she’s trying to make a move on Kendrick Lamar, who’s currently engaged to longtime girlfriend Whitney Alford.

On her Instagram Live earlier this week, Bailey spoke glowingly about K-Dot’s GNX album.

“I’ve had it on repeat since it came out,” Chlöe said enthusiastically, reflecting on the project’s impact.

Advertisement

She also shared that she had a crush on the “Squabble Up” rapper as a teenager.

“About eight years ago, I went through a whole Kendrick phase,” she explained. “I’ve had phases, right? I had a Frank Ocean phase, an FKA twigs phase, a Tune-Yards phase—and a Kendrick Lamar phase. During that time, I was convinced I was going to end up with him.”

Following her post, many speculated that Bailey was shooting her shot at Lamar. For several years, he’s been engaged to Whitney Alford.

To set the record straight, Bailey shared went live againg to be clear about what she meant.

Advertisement

“I’m not shooting my shot at a married man. I was talking about years and years ago and I was sharing how I was a diehard Kendrick fan from day one. Everyone just doesn’t like happiness. Everybody has to take everything so seriously. I would never,” she explained. “Honestly I don’t let stuff like that get to me anymore because I think it’s funny now how people take things out of context. I’m innocent, child!”

via: Hot97