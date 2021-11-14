Chico DeBarge Arrested for Meth Possession, Mortorhome Impounded

Chico DeBarge has been arrested for meth possession…again.

To make matters even worse, the motorhome he was living in at the time of his arrest got impounded.

According to law enforcement, authorities got a call back on Nov. 6 about a man causing a disturbance inside a motorhome. When they arrived, they made contact with Chico and noticed his RV had an expired registration of over 6 months.

Police impounded the vehicle and officers allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside.

Chico was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released from custody on a promise to appear citation.

The singer has been arrested 3 other times — in 2007, late 2019 and early 2021 — all for drug possession.