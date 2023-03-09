Cher’s Fiancé Alexander Edwards Opens Up About Relationship With Her Adult Sons, Possibility of More Kids

Cher’s fiancé Alexander Edwards has said that they’re both heavily involved with each other’s kids from their previous relationships.

via Complex:

“Chaz is my guy,” said Edwards, referring to Cher’s 54-year-old son Chaz Bono, whom she had with Sonny Bono. “Shout out Chaz, and Elijah. They’re my guys.” Her second son is 46-year-old Elijah Blue Allman, who she welcomed with her second husband, Gregg Allman. Asked if Chaz will walk Cher down the aisle, he added, “I’m just chilling right now.” The two first sparked engagement rumors last year, and Cher appeared to confirm marriage was on the way not long after.

Edwards also has a child of his own, three-year-old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with Amber Rose, who he split from in 2021 following cheating allegations. He was asked if he’s thinking about having children with Cher, and appeared to shoot down the idea, at least for now. “You know right now I’m just focused on Slash, my son, and his brother Sebastian,” he said, referencing Rose’s child she had with Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.

Earlier in the brief chat, Edwards was asked about what attracted him to the 76-year-old singer. “What is it about Cher that made you fall in love with her,” the TMZ paparazzo asked the 37-year-old music executive. “Just Cher being Cher.” He was also asked what the “benefits” were of dating an older woman, referring to the 40-year age gap between them. He simply nodded and laughed, and said, “That’s private you know… I’m a gentleman.”

We’re not saying this man is a scammer, but he definitely gives us scammer vibes.