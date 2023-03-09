Alexia Nepola Reveals Husband Todd Paid for Her Breast Implants

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ star Alexia Nepola has a new husband AND a new rack that was paid for by said husband, Todd Nepola.

via People:

“I paid for my first ones — I had these historic implants,” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star clarifies to Page Six exclusively during a tour of her closet before noting that her spouse covered the cost of her “replacement” pair.

“It was during COVID. I was already 50-something and had my implants for 30 years,” Alexia, 55, says of her decision to get her old ones taken out.

The “Housewife,” who’s been dubbed the Cuban Barbie, says she now picks outfits that flaunt her perky chest since she feels she has about “10 more years” to show it off.

However, whenever Alexia wants to reminisce on her “historic” breasts, she can walk over to a cabinet where she stores her old implants.

“This is funny. This says ‘Alexia’ [on the box],” she tells us with a laugh. “Who else’s are they going to be, right?”

When we point out that another “Housewife,” “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, also kept her old implants as a memento and famously gave them to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” clubhouse, Alexia says of her souvenir implants, “I want Andy to have them.”

“I’m going to take him these,” she jokes. “They feel good, though.”

Todd, who married Alexia in December 2021, is not the first partner of a Bravolebrity to shell out a few bucks for a brand-new bust.

Upgraded boobs are cool, but maybe next time he can upgrade her personality.