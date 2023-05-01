Cher Splits With Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards have called it quits on their relationship.

The breakup news made headlines on Monday afternoon, with sources confirming the two recently called it quits.

Cher was first linked to the record executive, 36, in November. Engagement rumors began swirling when the Grammy winner sported a sparkling diamond on Christmas Day.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer, 76, was still wearing the stunning bling that was gifted to her by “AE” last month.

RadarOnline.com first learned there was trouble in paradise at the end of February after insiders spilled that Cher’s sons, Chaz, 54, and Elijah, 46, “disapproved” of their lightning-fast romance.

As this outlet reported, the boys were concerned their mom was moving too fast with her much-younger boy toy. But insiders said Cher was so invested in her future with “AE” that she was willing to cut Chaz and Elijah out of her $360 million will — a move that only angered her boys even more.

“Cher is mad at them she’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” the source claimed months ago. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”

Chaz allegedly feared his mom’s boyfriend was a gold digger and was after her massive estate.

Cher’s feud with her kids reportedly came to a head over the holidays when she accused them of being more interested in her money than her happiness, an insider revealed.

“Cher doesn’t believe her sons should be counting her cash,” pal spilled. “If that’s their primary focus, they can kiss the entire pile goodbye.”

Despite the reported tension, “AE” acted like all was well with Cher’s kids when photographers caught up with him last month. While the record executive — who shares a child with Amber Rose — was talkative about his relationship with the singing icon, he glossed over questions about their rumored nuptials. Sources later shared the duo had postponed all wedding talk.

TMZ is reporting that “What’s more shocking, our sources say the two were never even engaged to be married, despite a massive diamond ring she was gifted around Christmas. We’re told the two just decided to play into the speculation it was an engagement ring.”