Cher, 77, Holds Hands with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 37, Amid Rumors of Rekindled Romance

Cher and her former boyfriend Alexander Edwards seem to be in a relationship again.

via: Page Six

The pop icon, 77, was photographed looking quite cozy with the music executive, 37, on Friday as they stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The pair was seen holding hands while leaving Funke restaurant with Colombian singer J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer.

The two couples were also joined by rapper Tyga.

The “Believe” songstress was dressed elegantly in a black blazer with white detailing and matching trousers.

Meanwhile, Edwards coordinated with his date in all black, rocking a shiny puffer coat, leather pants and boots.

He escorted Cher to their waiting black SUV and chivalrously opened the door for her.

He simply beamed when asked by paparazzi whether the two had gotten back together.

Once they were both inside the vehicle, they were snapped laughing and sharing an intimate conversation in the backseat with their heads close together.

The romantic outing comes several months after TMZ reported their breakup in May.

At the time, a source told the outlet that Cher and Edwards had called it quits “a couple weeks ago.”

The news of the split came shortly after they made their loved-up red carpet debut at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show in March.

The duo was first romantically linked back in November 2022 after being spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Following backlash to their nearly 40-year age gap, Cher fired back at critics on Twitter, posting, “haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do?! Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [flying] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

She and Edwards previously sparked engagement speculation that December when the Grammy winner flaunted a massive diamond ring estimated to be worth $250,000.

However, the TMZ’s source later said they were never engaged but wanted to “play into” the rumors.