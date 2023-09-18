Eminem Makes Surprise Appearance at Michigan Stop of 50 Cent's "The Final Lap Tour" [Video]

50 Cent and Eminem proved their long-running friendship remains alive and well as they shared the stage at the former’s Final Lap Tour rolled into Detroit, Michigan this past weekend.

via: Revolt

Eminem, who took to the stage to perform the collaborative hits “Patiently Waiting” and “Crack A Bottle.” Fellow Motor City stars Kash Doll and Peezy also blessed the packed crowd.

“Bro, when I do anything with Em, people just go crazy. They know he really my boy,” 50 said on Instagram following the star-studded evening, which included Busta Rhymes, Jeremih, and Tony Yayo. “I love him till death!”

“The Final Lap Tour” kicked off back in July, and has since been touching down in several North American cities. After the remaining few U.S. and Canadian dates, 50 & Co. will continue their run in Europe, Asia, and Australia, coming to a close this December in Auckland, New Zealand. The last American stops can be found below.

Outside of touring, 50 Cent continues to expand his empire outside of music. In addition to major wins on the big and small screen, the Queens legend is also pushing forward via his Sire Spirits brand, having most recently locked in exclusive partnerships with teams in both the NFL and the NHL. In an interview with Forbes, the Shady/Aftermath alum explained how he’s found success with his latest moves.

“I watch major companies make mistakes. Like, Hennessy makes a deal with the NBA and not Tilman [Fertitta] himself. My deals are with the owners direct,” he explained. “I have relationships with them. Theirs is just with the logo, the NBA… They provide an ability for me to connect with what they’ve built.”

Remaining “The Final Lap Tour” North America dates:

Sept. 19: Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 20: Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 22: Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage