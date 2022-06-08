Chaney Jones Blasts Kanye West Breakup Rumors: 'Stop Spreading Fake News'

Chaney Jones wants you to know that she and Kanye West are doing just fine.

via Page Six:

Jones shared a montage to Instagram that featured photos of her and West throughout their courtship, and over it she wrote, “Happy birthday baby [black-heart emoji] I love youuuuu.”

She also denied the reports directly in a comment on TMZ’s post, writing, “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship. Have some respect, it’s his birthday.”

On Wednesday afternoon, she posted another video of the pair in a car with the caption, “Laughing with you is my favorite.”

Jones’ tribute comes after she wiped all photos of her and the Yeezy fashion designer from her Instagram grid, which only further fueled the breakup rumors.

A source on West’s side told Page Six exclusively Tuesday that the rapper and Jones’ relationship became “choppy” after their trip to Tokyo in May but also acknowledged West’s history of erratic behavior.

In Kanye’s world — what’s real and what’s “fake?”