Parents of 18-Year-Old Activist Accuse Ezra Miller of Grooming Daughter with 'Cult-Like' Behavior

Ezra Miller is being accused of grooming a now-18-year-old activist from the age of 12, as the parents seek court intervention.

via People:

According to court documents filed Tuesday in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by PEOPLE, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle claim that Miller, now 29, has been manipulating and controlling their daughter Tokata Iron Eyes since the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota back in 2016. They say Miller “took an immediate and apparently innocent liking” to Tokata at the time.

TMZ was first to report on the filing.

The parents allege Miller gave Tokata alcohol and drugs like marijuana and LSD as a teen and exhibited a “pattern of corrupting a minor.”

Chase and Sara said in the documents that Miller, through the Quiet organization with which the actor was affiliated, offered to pay for Tokata to attend college early at 16 at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts. Miller “would later use this against Tokata to create a sense of indebtedness,” the parents say in the documents.

Tokata dropped out of school in December. Their parents say they then traveled to Miller’s home in Vermont in January, finding that Tokata didn’t have their driver’s license, bank cards or keys, preventing Tokata from leaving on their own accord.

Once home, Tokata spent three weeks “detoxifying” then fled to New York City, the parents claim, to reunite with Miller, who then traveled with Tokata to Los Angeles and Hawaii, where Miller has gotten into legal trouble and arrests in recent months.

Chase and Sara say they are concerned for their daughter’s safety and mental well-being, and that Miller displays “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior.” They allege that Miller “uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” according to the complaint.

Miller has been unable to be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

Tokata issued a statement on Instagram Monday with the caption “CONTEXT,” addressing “assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise.” (Chase and Sara told PEOPLE Tokata doesn’t have a phone and doubt whether they wrote the statement.)

“I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss,” wrote Tokata.

Tokata added, “My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home.”

“I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body,” said Tokata, who added that they are “excited” to speak with a therapist about their “anxiety and probable depression.”

Tokata said “my choices are my own” and called their parents’ legal action a “bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity” being used to “punish me with,” describing it as “embarrassing and traumatically life altering.”

“Relationships in my life have been grossly effected, some detrimentally so. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be called out,” concluded Tokata.

Tokata is an activist who has spoken during events like Supercharge: Women All In in September 2020, the MAKERS Conference in February 2020, and All It Takes Lasting Legacy back in April 2018. They are followed on Instagram by actress Shailene Woodley, who has protested the Dakota Access Pipeline, as well as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Tokata posted a video Sunday in which they are seen laughing on a set of stairs alongside Miller, who appeared to be smoking, and another friend.

A judge signed the request for a protective order, ordering that Miller cannot have contact or harass Tokata, Sara or Chase or come within 100 yards of their residence. They noted that the court “cannot locate or serve” the order to Miller because his and Tokata’s location is unknown. A hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Ezra keeps making headlines — and none of them are good.