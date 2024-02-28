Chanel Iman and NFL Player Davon Godchaux Are Married, Elope on a Private Yacht | lovebscott.com

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux are married!

via: US Weekly

“A moment we both been waiting for,” the couple wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, with video from their wedding in the Caribbean Sea. “Perfect day to say I do.”

Iman, 33, and Godchaux, 29, shared further details of their special day with Vogue and confirmed they had a civil ceremony in New York on January 10 before eloping on a yacht on Saturday, February 24.

“We planned the wedding the way we desired — doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family,” Iman explained to the publication. “This was our ideal, dream day. A handful of people attended the wedding — including my best friend and soul sister, Heidy De la Rosa — and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea.”

The model — who shares 5-month-old daughter Capri with Godchaux, as well as daughters Cali, 5, and Cassie, 4 with ex Sterling Shepard — was able to have all of her daughters serve as flower girls for the ceremony.

“Family is everything to me and having my three girls by my side was so special,” Iman said. “Cali and Cassie were so excited in the weeks leading up to the wedding. My daughters hold a special place in my heart and sharing this moment with them was priceless.”

For the special day, Iman’s flower girls shined in white dresses by Mona Lisa. The bride wore a Zuhair Murad dress that featured a full tulle skirt. As for the groom, he opted for a custom suit and sneakers for the sun-filled ceremony.

After the wedding, the newlyweds sailed back to Anguilla for their honeymoon at Cap Juluca. Looking ahead, the couple hopes to make the trip a yearly affair.

“There were a lot of emotions on the day of the wedding,” Iman said. “We laughed, we cried, we danced — and made incredible memories together. The trip actually moved us and inspired us to do this annually with our family.”

Iman and Godchaux first met at a beach club in Miami before they went public with their relationship at Coachella in April 2022. Nearly two years later, the New England Patriots defensive tackle proposed while on vacation in Capri, Italy.