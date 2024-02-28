Ja Rule ‘Devastated’ That He’s Barred From Performing in the U.K. Due to His Criminal Record | lovebscott.com

Ja Rule was all set to embark on his Sunrise Tour across the UK and Ireland this March, but the sun has set on those plans.

via: People

The Sunrise Tour was first announced in December, and the rapper was scheduled to perform his first show on Friday. He revealed the news in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come…,” his first post read.

The musician noted in a follow-up post that he was denied entry due to his criminal record.

“The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison. This…?” the post said.

While replying to fans, he shared that the concert’s production was “epic.” He also shared the announcement on Instagram.

The U.K. will typically refuse entry to individuals who “have previously been convicted of a criminal offense punishable by at least 12 months imprisonment,” according to Unlock, a charity in the U.K. created to help people with criminal records.

The agency states that a “person may be refused permission to stay on the basis of his character, conduct or associations or if he represents a threat to national security.”

Although the country does have access to foreign governments’ criminal records, “clearance officers will take account of any available local intelligence about a person’s criminal activities overseas,” according to Unlock.

Ja Rule was released from prison in May 2013 after serving two years on gun and tax evasion charges.

The rapper responded to a fan on Instagram saying that “yes, refunds will be available” but did not offer further details.