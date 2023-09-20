Chanel Iman, Fiancé Davon Godchaux Welcome Daughter Capri Summer

Chanel Iman has added another little girl to the family.

via: CNN

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, saying their daughter Capri Summer Godchaux was born on Sept. 19.

One follower commented on the name, writing, “Aww I got the name instantly! (Where they traveled to this summer) I love it.”

Another wrote, “Precious Soul Capri. May you be protected, guided and loved eternally and unconditionally.”

The baby joins two older sisters. Iman is also mom to daughters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 5, with her ex, Sterling Shepard. The two split in 2021.

Iman and Godchaux got engaged in May in Capri, Italy and soon shared the news that Iman was pregnant.

They took to Instagram posing together, writing, “Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one.”

“God is great! It’s all been a blessing,” Iman wrote about the announcement.