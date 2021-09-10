Cesar Millan's Pit Bull Allegedly Killed Queen Latifah's Dog & He Tried To Cover It Up, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims

Famed dog trainer Cesar Millan’s pit bull not only allegedly attacked a promising gymnast, but also mauled one of Queen Latifah’s dogs to death, according to a lawsuit.

via: Radar Online

According to legal documents, Lidia Matiss alleges that not only did his pit bull attack her and the actress’ dog but that Millan tried to cover it all up.

The gymnast claimed she was visiting her mom’s office building in Van Nuys, California, back in 2017. Matiss — whose mom worked for Millan — says the building was owned by the famous dog whisperer.

According to Matiss, she encountered Millan’s pit bull roaming the halls of the work building allegedly unsupervised and unleashed. She claims the dog attacked her and repeatedly bit her on the legs and left calf.

Immediately after the alleged attack, Matiss says she was rushed to the emergency room, where it became clear that the injures on her legs and calf were severe.

Matiss was a promising young gymnast and performed at the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Programs. She was reportedly being recruited by the University of Pennsylvania, but after the alleged attack by Millan’s dog, she could no longer compete due to the injuries and pain.

Matiss’ lawyers claim Millan allowed his dog to roam free even though he knew Junior had a history of violence. The lawsuit states that Junior had bitten several people besides Matiss and allegedly attacked several dogs, including Queen Latifah’s.

The actress reportedly brought two of her dogs to Millan’s Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, California. According to the lawsuit, the pit pull mauled one of her dogs to death.

It also states that Millan allegedly tried to cover up the incident by instructing his staff to tell Queen Latifah her dog was hit by a car and killed.

Millan has since filed a response to Matiss’ lawsuit. He claims that the gymnast assumed the risk of being attacked by Junior because she knew the danger. He also claims Matiss was negligent, even though he does not say how or provide any further elaboration.

Matiss is suing for unspecified damages.

The lawsuit is still ongoing.