Tidal Twitter Account Told A User To ‘Take The $500K’ After Viral Question, ‘15 Minute Meeting w/ Hov Or Money’ [Photos]

The everlasting debate about Jay-Z has resurfaced. Besides arguing about whether Jay-Z is the greatest rapper alive, many Twitter users have taken part in another conversation about the Roc Nation mogul: If given the choice, should someone have dinner with Jay-Z or take $500,000.

“Would you rather a 15-minute conversation with Hov OR $500k.” A Twitter user brought up the debate again and went viral.

The user explained that he’d instead take the meeting with Jay-Z over the money. In the post, he explained why and said dinner with Hov is the “better option” because of the “knowledge” and “expertise” that he has. The user said, “he’ll give you the blueprint on being wealthy and successful. His knowledge will be worth more in the long run.”

Tidal’s Twitter account responded to the post and said, “take the $500k.” Take a look at a screenshot captured by the Neighborhood Talk blog:

Take the $500K. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) September 9, 2021

The question always triggers a serious debate. Take a look at what people on social media are saying:

Honestly I really need to know is Jay Z is aware of this whole “dinner with Jay Z or $500k” convo. Loool I’m really going to need him to speak out & let us know what he himself would choose ? — 96 Hov (@staybalanced_) September 6, 2021

I asked my sister if she would take 500k or dinner with Jay-Z and she said "I would take the 500 dollars no second thought" she thought i said 500 dollars and would still take it over dinner with Jay Z — RX 6IX (@66zvRR) September 8, 2021

i'd take the 500k to build my brand or whatever which could eventually (and be more likely to) lead to me having dinner with jay z as opposed to having dinner with him first and not getting any money whatsoever pic.twitter.com/bjwZWyqulL — ? (@thankuneext) September 9, 2021

Them: Dinner with Jay Z or 500K? Me in Egypt after that direct deposit hit my account : pic.twitter.com/xbR67EghCl — President of Driven (@Tyke__T) September 8, 2021

That’s wild to me. Because with $500k you can start a business and hire a coach or mentor who can guide you to success as well, but in this scenario, you still have money to start with. Jay-Z is not the only source of sound guidance out here. — Moon Child ?? (@BrittanyJ_LIVE) September 3, 2021

Imagine choosing dinner with Jay Z over $500,000. He sits in silence. He eats in silence. And at the end of his meal, he stands up and says, “you should’ve took the money” then leave the restaurant. — King_Seay (@I_Am_Seay) September 5, 2021

I’ll explain since most can’t comprehend Dinner with Jay-Z is the better option over $500K because of the knowledge & expertise he has. He’ll give you the blueprint on being wealthy and successful. His knowledge will be worth more long term than the short term $500K. — Side Hustle King ????? (@profitwithant) September 3, 2021

