Cemetery Where Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Is Buried Reportedly Increases Security Amid Threats From Barbz | lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s beef with Nicki Minaj has taken an ugly turn.

via: Complex

According to TMZ, police have been reportedly called in to protect the gravesite of Megan’s late mother, Holly Thomas, after alleged doxxing by Minaj’s fanbase.

Thomas, who passed away from brain cancer in 2019, was interred at Paradise South Cemetery, just south of Houston, Texas. The cemetery told the outlet that they have notified local authorities and increased the number of security personnel at their facility in the wake of the rappers’ feud.

An associate from the cemetery also added that nothing has happened to the gravesite yet, but they emphasized that they are on “high alert.”

Per TMZ, a number of Barbz may have leaked the location of Thomas’ burial site on social media and allegedly encouraged others to vandalize the grave.

On Friday, Minaj delivered a message to Megan on Instagram Live to “conjure up” her mother and “apologize” for her alleged actions over the years.

Minaj’s latest actions are seemingly motivated by Megan’s new single, “Hiss.” The track, which mentions “Megan’s Law,” a piece of legislation aimed against sex offenders, is believed by some to be about Minaj’s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, a registered sex offender in California.