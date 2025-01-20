BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 2 hours ago

Rumor has it… somewhere across the world, we all have a twin. Well, at least, according to an old-time ideology. While that theory is debatable for some, we thought it’d be the perfect time to share a few celebrity doppelgangers we didn’t know existed… or hardly noticed!

If you haven’t heard, today’s definition of “doppelganger” differs from its original meaning, rooted in ancient folklore. Reportedly, the word is a German term for “double-walker” and was (initially) used to describe a paranormal replica of a living person. Per Britannica, an individual spotting this spirit-like version of themselves was often connected to a bad omen (IE: death) in vintage European culture. However, the modern-day, Americanized usage of doppelganger is widely known as a fun way to refer to someone having another person who looks identical to them (despite not being related).

As you may know, social media is famous for pairing public figures with similar features to each other. The most viral comparisons are for rappers GloRilla and Plies. Big Glo is jokingly seen as actress Wendy Raquel Robinson’s long-lost daughter, while Mr. “Ran Off on Da Plug Twice” has notoriously been labeled as an evil variant of Gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

Have you ever wondered who else has a striking resemblance in Hollywood? Let’s get into a few who may leave you speechless!

Celebrity Doppelgangers We Didn’t Know Existed That Blew Our Minds

1. Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie

You may have become familiar with Jaime Pressly from the 1998 comedy hit “Ringmaster,” 2001’s “Not Another Teen Movie,” or 2005’s NBC sitcom “My Name Is Earl.” The North Carolina native’s lookalike happens to be the uber-successful actress Margot Robbie. Some would say it’s almost eerie how closely these ladies’ features are!

Robbie, an Australian native, had her breakout role in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” before starring as Harley Quinn in the superhero blockbuster “Suicide Squad” three years later. She made Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2017 and Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Actress” in 2023. She’s most recently known for portraying Barbie in the popular doll’s first live-action film, which is now deemed a box-office phenomenon.

2. Dwyane Wade and Sinqua Walls

NBA icon Dwyane Wade’s brother from another mother? If no one else has said it, actor Sinqua Walls and the basketball star are (nearly) the same.

Wade, who’s noted as one of the greatest shooting guards in the professional league’s history, became a fan favorite after joining the Miami Heat in 2003. The now-retired athlete delivered grand performances on the court, helping the team earn win after win (a total of three championships) throughout his 15-season tenure. To this day, Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star, is still celebrated for his monumental run in the sport.

Walls, a University of San Francisco graduate, has appeared in a slew of top-notch TV shows, such as “Teen Wolf,” “Lincoln Heights,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenage.” However, he obtained mainstream notoriety through his character Shawn Stark in Starz’s “Power” series. In 2019, Walls was cast as Soul Train creator Don Cornelius in BET’s “American Soul,” catapulting his recognition as one of today’s powerhouse players.

3. Jared Leto and Scott Disick

Jared Leto might be Scott Disick, but we have yet to confirm. The eyes are a dead giveaway… if we do say so ourselves.

Actor/musician Leto’s Hollywood race began in the mid-1990s when he starred in the 1994 series “My So-Called Life” before snagging a role in the film “How to Make an American Quilt” the following year. After his lead in “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), the Louisiana native solidified his stance in the industry with credits like “Panic Room” (2002), “Lord of War” (2005), “Dallas Buyers Club” (2003), which he won an Academy for, “Suicide Squad” (2016), and “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), among others. He’s also a part of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Disick attracted worldwide acclaim while serving as a main cast member of the renowned reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” which documented the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings (Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Rob, Kendall, Kylie) and their mother, Kris. The production aired in 2007, where Disick featured alongside his then-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and later became a household name.

4. Erica Dixon and Kron Moore

Lookalike judges, gather around. “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Erica Dixon and Kron Moore, leading lady of Tyler Perry’s “The Oval,” have doubled up the gorgeousness!

Dixon burst onto the scene as one of the original cast members of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” when it premiered in 2012. At the time, the now-real estate agent was involved with her oldest daughter’s father, rapper Lil Scrappy. The ex-couple’s tumultuous relationship kept viewers tuned in weekly and is still a topic of discussion as they’ve (seemingly) gone from chaotic co-parents to best friends.

Moore lit up our TV screens as First Lady Victoria Franklin in “The Oval,” Perry’s prime-time soap for BET, in 2019. The Detroit bombshell is a stone-cold entertainer whose skills (reportedly) began from school plays to even pursuing music. When she’s not at the fictitious White House Perry created, she’s in the DC Universe’s “Stargirl,” as Dr. Bridget Chapel.

5. Rihanna and Andra Day

Pop songstress Rihanna’s parents may have some explaining to do! Actress/singer Andra Day and the Barbadian mogul’s similarities are fully displayed. From the alluring eye color and (flawless) golden skin tone to the facial structure and out-of-this-world pipes, these beauties could (certainly) pass for sisters.

As you may know, Rihanna rose to stardom in the early 2000s after inking a deal with Def Jam Records and releasing her debut hit, “Pon de Replay.” With tons of chart-toppers, millions of albums sold, and an array of awards won (nine Grammys included) over her two-decade-long career, she is considered one of the best-selling recordings of all time, with full-length works like 2007’s “Good Girl Gone Bad,” 2009’s “Rated R,” and the Fenty tycoon’s last endeavor, “Anti,” being her most raved-about to date.

On the other hand, Day comes from soulful beginnings, as the 40-year-old vocalist hustled her way from catching the attention of the legendary Stevie Wonder’s former wife, Kai Millard Morris, to building a name for herself from the mic stands to the mega stages. In 2015, her first album, “Cheers to the Fall,” gave us the groundbreaking single “Rise Up.” The multi-talented Washingtonian made moves on the movie front as late jazz musician Billie Holiday in her 2021 biopic, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

6. Shemar Moore and Jalen Hurts

Is there “moore” Shemar’s out there? From the looks of it, there is! Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a great reminder of actor Shemar Moore, especially in his early days.

Celebrated for his roles as Malcolm Winters on “The Young and the Restless” and Derek Morgan on “Criminal Minds,” Moore has been a heartthrob since he broke out in the 1990s in the acting and modeling world. From “Mama Flora’s Family” and “The Brothers” to “Motives” and “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” the Oaklander had the 2000s on lock and still did as Hondo in the modern-day S.W.A.T. revival.

Hurts played football for the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma before the Eagles selected him 53rd overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Undoubtedly, the 26-year-old has stolen the hearts of many since his first touchdown–be it through the eyes of the ladies or the fellas watching him kill it on the field. Per CBS Sports, Hurts became “the first quarterback in league history to have 10+ rushing touchdowns in four different seasons” last year.

Which of these celebrity doppelgangers we didn’t know existed are the closest to each other? Let us know in the comments below!