Sexyy Red & GloRilla Believe Critics Who Say Female Rap Is ‘Too Sexual’ Are ‘Haters’

Sexyy Red and GloRilla have some interesting things to say about the conversations surrounding today’s female rappers.

In a candid conversation with XXL published on December 17, the two rising stars addressed the double standards women in hip-hop face, pointing out how male rappers are rarely subjected to the same level of scrutiny for their lyrics or visuals.

“I think y’all just haters. Y’all don’t want your b**ch to shine because you’re insecure,” Sexyy Red said bluntly. She called out the hypocrisy, noting how male artists often flaunt their bare chests or sagging pants without criticism.

“It’s not a problem when y’all do it, but y’all are stealing our style. Why is it wrong when we do it?” she asked.

GloRilla chimed in with a pointed reference to Finesse2tymes’ “Back End.” Reciting its lyrics, she added, “It’s cool when they do it,” to which Sexyy Red quipped, “It’s a problem when I do. F**k ‘em.”

Female rappers have long embraced bold, explicit themes, with pioneers like Trina and Foxy Brown setting the stage for today’s stars. From Nicki Minaj’s viral “Anaconda” video to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s record-breaking “WAP,” women in rap have used their voices unapologetically. Addressing criticism of her provocative lyrics, Sexyy Red told Billboard in 2023 that the focus on her use of words like “coochie” reflects a double standard.

GloRilla also confronted these biases last year when Fabolous claimed female rap lacked diversity. She responded by asserting that women rap about their lives, just like men. “We’re getting money. We f**k. So we rap about what we do,” the Memphis rapper said in an interview with GQ.

Having already collaborated on tracks like “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” and Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky,” Sexyy Red and GloRilla teased the possibility of a joint project. According to Sexyy Red, it would lean into their signature unapologetic style. “It’s gon’ be some super ratchet s**t. The men gon’ hate us,” she joked.

Together, Sexyy Red and GloRilla are not just pushing boundaries but challenging perceptions, proving that female artists deserve to express themselves freely—on their own terms.

