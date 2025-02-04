BY: Darrel Marrow Published 9 hours ago

Ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, several celebrities revealed plans to relocate abroad, expressing disappointment with the political climate. Donald Trump has since been reelected to office, marking the start of his second term in office. As expected, many folks were disappointed with the results and decided to take extreme measures, such as vowing to leave the country. Let’s check in on the stars who claimed they were ditching the U.S. for good.

1. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Former daytime television star Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have moved to the Cotswolds in England. A source close to the pair told TMZ, that Ellen and Portia purchased their UK residence prior to the election but decided to relocate permanently after feeling “very disillusioned” by the results. They are now preparing to sell their Montecito, California home.

Advertisement

2. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria was very vocal about her feelings for Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election. Following his victory, the actress made good on her promise to leave the U.S. She announced plans to split her time between Spain and Mexico, citing concerns over the political environment. She expressed anxiety for Americans unable to relocate, describing the country as “dystopian” and potentially “scary” under the current administration, per The Hollywood Reporter.

3. America Ferreira

The former “Ugly Betty” star has been a vocal proponent of Trump since his first presidency. Sources close to the actor told Daily Mail that America was sickened after Trump’s win. “America is sick that Donald Trump is President again,” an insider revealed. “She is devastated that Kamala lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that.” America, her husband, and their two children now live in the UK.

Advertisement

3. Laverne Cox

Actress and transgender advocate Laverne Cox has expressed deep concerns about the future of LGBTQIA+ rights under the Trump administration. In an interview on the “Just for Variety” podcast, Laverne revealed that she is contemplating leaving the United States due to fears for her safety and well-being. “As a public figure, with all my privilege, I’m scared, and I’m particularly scared because I’m a public figure,” she said. “I feel like I could be targeted.”

4. Cher

Legendary singer Cher was vocal about her intent to leave the United States if Trump secured re-election. In an October 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, she cited health concerns stemming from his previous term. “I almost got an ulcer the last time,” she shared. However, following Trump’s victory, Cher has seemingly reconsidered her decision.

Advertisement

5. Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner has spoken out about American politics, suggesting that the country has become chaotic. The English actress told Harper’s Bazaar, that she had no plans to return to the U.S. due to growing tensions in the country. “The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned… Everything just kind of piled on,” she said. “After the Uvalde [school] shooting, I knew it was time to get the f–k out of there.”

Despite their earlier statements, some of these celebrities have decided to stick around post-Trump’s reelection. Cher and Laverne Cox are still in the U.S., while Eva Longoria now divides her time between America, Spain, and Mexico.

Would you move out of the U.S. if you could? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement