Laverne Cox Reacts After Twitter Mistook Her for Beyoncé at the U.S. Open [Photos]

Laverne Cox took to social media to laugh off a case of mistaken identity.

More than a few Twitter users thought they caught glimpses of Beyoncé at the 2022 U.S. Open, but it was Laverne.

The actress was sitting in the stands in an all-black outfit and a matching black face mask on Monday night in New York City as Serena Williams dominated in her final U.S. Open ahead of her retirement from tennis.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!

Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce,” Laverne wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

