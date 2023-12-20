Carlos King Announces "Reality with the King" Live Tour

Carlos King, renowned producer and TV personality, is taking his hit podcast “Reality with the King” on the road. King, the force behind such hit series as OWN’s Love & Marriage franchise and WE tv’s Grown & Gospel, will host the live podcast tapings at venues across the country and will be joined on stage by some of unscripted’s brightest stars to break the fourth wall and dish on what really goes on off-camera.

The Reality with the King Tour kicks off January 21, 2024 at venue Stand Up Live in Huntsville, AL, where King will be joined by Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Shari. For ticket information, visit hunstville.standuplive.com. More cities, tour dates and featured guests will be announced in early 2024.

Launched in 2022, “Reality with the King” takes listeners behind the scenes of some of the biggest and most iconic series ever on television, with King dissecting and rehashing shocking betrayals, hilarious interactions and dramatic scenes from such series as The Real Housewives, Love & Marriage, The Kardashians, Selling Sunset and more. The fan-anointed “King of Reality TV” is often joined by his celebrity friends – including NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice, Megan McCain and more – to spill the tea for “Reality with the King” listeners, also known as “Reigndrops.”

The podcast consistently ranks in the top podcasting charts and has garnered more than 7MM downloads since its launch in April 2022 – King’s recent two-part interview with Leakes also went viral, garnering in just one week more than a million views on YouTube, with media coverage in People, The Wrap, Buzzfeed, E! Online, Today, Collider, US Weekly and more. New episodes of “Reality with the King” drop weekly, every Tuesday, on all major podcasting platforms.

Said King, “Since launching Reality with the King last year, I’ve been amazed by our listeners’ passion for the podcast and for the guests I’ve been able to interview. The Reigndrops’ feedback has been crucial to our success, and they’ve been blowing up my DMs asking for a live tour. They asked, we listened and we’re thrilled to kick off the tour and the new year with Melody.”

Before evolving from producer to BOTH producer and on-air talent (in addition to creating and hosting the podcast, King also produced and hosted OWN’s first-ever late-night talk show, The Nightcap with Carlos King, in 2022), King climbed the reality ranks as a producer on breakthrough shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey and VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Rising to showrunner and then executive producer on such hits as The Real Housewives of Atlanta, OWN’s Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes and FOX’s The Four, King founded his prodco Kingdom Reign Entertainment (KRE) in 2012. In addition to OWN’s Love & Marriage franchise and WE tv’s Grown & Gospel, KRE is behind Lifetime’s My Killer Body with K. Michelle, OWN’s Belle Collective and Netflix’s Styling Hollywood. He also serves as executive producer on the HBO Original Feature Documentary The Stroll, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.