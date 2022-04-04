Cardi B Wins Injunction, YouTuber Tasha K Ordered to Delete Old Posts

On Monday, a federal judge ordered YouTuber Tasha K to pull down more than 20 defamatory videos about Cardi B and banned her from ever posting again about the rapper on a range of specific subjects.

via Billboard:

Two months after Cardi B won a $4 million defamation verdict against Tasha, Judge William M. Ray issued a so-called permanent injunction against the YouTuber. It requires her to pull down 21 videos within the next five days, and to forever avoid certain statements.

The banned statements include that Cardi B had prostituted herself and that she has herpes, among several others.

The injunction was the product of an agreement between the two sides. Cardi asked for the order last month, arguing that Tasha posed a “constant ongoing threat” to repost her “disgusting lies.” Tasha had initially opposed the order and a hearing was set for Friday, but she eventually agreed to the restrictions imposed Monday. Judge Ray likely would have granted some level of injunction even if Tasha had not agreed to it.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, sued Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, in 2019 over what the rapper’s lawyers called a “malicious campaign” to hurt Cardi’s reputation. One video cited in the lawsuit includes a statement that Cardi had done sex acts “with beer bottles on f—ing stripper stages.” Others said she had contracted herpes; that she had been a prostitute; that she had cheated on her husband; and that she had done hard drugs.

Following a trial in January, jurors sided decisively with Cardi B, holding Kebe liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees incurred by the rapper.

Tasha is currently appealing the verdict to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. If that court overturns the verdict, Monday’s injunction would also be revoked.

Cardi is not playing around!