Cardi B and Tasha K Beef Reignites, Blogger Brings Up Takeoff, Delayed Album [Photos + Video]

Cardi B and Tasha K’s beef won’t die.

via: Billboard

Cardi B posted a fiery response on Wednesday night (June 21) as part of the latest salvos in her ongoing feud with gossip blogger Tasha K, just months after a judge denied an appeal from K (born Latasha Kebe) over the $4 million verdict in Cardi’s defamation suit against Kebe.

“And Tasha K with your despicable ass.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day,” Cardi tweeted, seemingly in response to an earlier tweet from Tasha, in which the blogger wrote, “Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff? I’m just asking… Everyone grieves diff..”

And Tasha K with your despicable ass.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day. I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for… pic.twitter.com/pCGYonz6zq — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2023

The comment about the late Migos member — who made up one-third of the trio that also features Cardi’s husband, Offset — seemed to infuriate Cardi, who continued, “I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for protection. But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid don’t go to college. You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.” TakeOff, 28, was killed in Nov. 2022 in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley.

At press time a spokesperson for Tasha K had not returned Billboard‘s request for further comment on Cardi’s tweet. The blogger, however, was not done baiting Cardi, as a series of further social posts on Wednesday night and Thursday morning (June 22) appeared aimed at taunting the “Be Careful” rapper.

“I’m really missing #themigos, too bad they let a bitter, angry stripper come in between them, drug&rob them of their dreams…. Cause we remember your last words to the late great #takeoff,” Tasha wrote on Instagram, where her signature appeared to be another swipe at her nemesis, as it read “Bank of Africa,” along with a graphic showing that her name was a top trend on Twitter thanks to Cardi.

She tripled-down hours later with a post she described as “an official apology.” The letter to Cardi’s “bardigang” fan group came in the form of what sounded like a tongue-in-cheek mea culpa for the repeated delays holding up Cardi’s long-awaited second full-length studio album.

“It’s my fault as to why y’all don’t have a 2nd album,” K wrote in the note that did not specifically mention Cardi, but heavily alluded to the rapper. “She’s been in court with me for 6 years distracted from her purpose. Now going on 7,” Tasha added, while making some unverifiable claims about the status of Cardi’s label (and finances) and that of Offset’s next solo album.

“I’m so sorry for distracting yall queen!,” K wrote. “It’s all my fault.”

Tasha filed for bankruptcy last month claiming that she has less than $60,000 to her name after a judge ruled that she is personally on the hook for $3.4 million in the defamation judgement about the YouTuber’s salacious claims that the Bronx rapper had an incurable STD, used drugs and was a prostitute.

Last month, Cardi promised that her fans can “expect a lot from me this summer,” a reference to new music and other projects as the Bardi Gang patiently wait for the follow-up to her smash 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy.