Cardi B Secures Million-Dollar Repayment Plan From YouTuber for Defamation Verdict

Published 24 hours ago

Cardi B and Tasha K have agreed to a bankruptcy settlement payment plan.

After Cardi B won a $4 million defamation judgment against Tasha K three years ago, the gossip personality known for her YouTube series UnWinewithTashaK has agreed to pay the superstar rapper nearly $1.2 million over the next five years to settle her bankruptcy. A judge confirmed the Chapter 11 reorganization plan Monday.

The blogger and podcaster, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, also agreed to refrain from saying or publishing anything “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory” about Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, or any members of her family. Kebe further promised that no content whatsoever will appear on her social media accounts, websites, blogs or other public channels including The Wine Cellar Podcast or Tasha K Live, related to the Grammy-winning artist.

According to the bankruptcy plan obtained by Rolling Stone, Almánzar will receive monthly installment payments over the next five years, putting her in a priority position similar to that of the IRS. Other creditors are set to receive only annual payments. In the first year, Kebe is due to pay Almánzar $176,532. By the fifth year, Kebe is due to pay the artist $318,653 over 12 months. The total tab for the full five years tops $1.178 million. The plan does not require Cardi to refrain from speaking about Kebe.

“Today marks the end of a multi-year long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities. We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi. I assume you will see the debtor and her swill counsel selling this as a win. Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case,” Almánzar’s lawyer Lisa Moore said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We don’t believe the false tears, and we protect against them.”

Though the proposed plan covers less than the full $4 million judgment, Almánzar can still go after the remainder of the non-dischargeable award once the five years is over. That means Almánzar could again seek to garnish Kebe’s wages down the line, potentially forcing Kebe to seek another bankruptcy and another repayment plan.

Almánzar filed her underlying libel and defamation lawsuit in March 2019, saying Kebe’s alleged “campaign of slander” involved demonstrably false allegations that Almánzar had herpes, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute. Taking the witness stand to plead her case, Almánzar testified that she suffered extreme “anxiety” and depression after Kebe posted several YouTube videos with the false statements. She told jurors that severe stress caused her weight to fluctuate and led to issues in her personal relationships, a courtroom source told Rolling Stone.

In prior filings in the bankruptcy case, Almánzar’s lawyers accused Kebe of a scheme to hide her assets. When she first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023, Kebe said her biggest asset was a 2021 Chevy Silverado and that altogether she was worth less than $59,000. The bankruptcy discharge plan is largely based on Kebe’s future earnings. It states she’s paid both individually and through her husband Cheick Kebe’s company, Yelen Entertainment.

In a statement, Kebe’s lawyer Chad Van Horn said the bankruptcy plan was a “milestone” agreement. He said Kebe’s unsecured creditors, not including Almánzar, are set to receive about 30 percent of their allowed claims.

“By reaching this agreement, all parties can avoid prolonged litigation — fulfilling bankruptcy’s essential purpose. This resolution also enables Ms. Kebe to focus on her work while repaying creditors in an organized manner. I hope this provides a helpful overview,” Van Horn said in an email sent to Rolling Stone. “Working with Ms. Kebe and her team has been a pleasure, and I wish her the best in the future.”

via: Rolling Stone

