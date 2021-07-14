Cardi B Says ‘White Twinks’ On Social Media Are Disrespectful and Fans are Divided [Photos]

Cardi B has turned on “white twinks” she accuses of instigating fights between fans of female stars.

via: Advocate

The “WAP” rapper kicked off a series of tweets by writing, “White twinks on this app are weird. You don’t dictate people’s action.” While many supported or laughed off the message, some in her feed were shocked and upset by her statement. “idk what everyone has decided Twink means in 2021 but if it’s still the same as 2010, I’m out because slurs and generalizations are not it,” wrote one follower.

Others took Cardi’s side.

Why are people in the comments pretending Twink or White are slurs? ???? — be queer (@johni_sweeney) July 14, 2021

White twinks on this app are weird .You don’t dictate people’s action. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2021

Rather than backpedaling on her statement, Cardi doubled down. “I said what I said and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind black female artist pictures on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful shit about women & dictating their moves and start wars between female artist fans ALWAYS!,” she wrote.

Again, fans spoke out both against and in support of the rapper’s comment.

I said what I said and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind black female artist pictures on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful shit about women & dictating their moves and start wars between female artist fans ALWAYS! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2021

Make better music fraud — Youngboy biggest fan (@BiggestYoungboy) July 14, 2021

Not you ending them? As you should! Stand your ground sis ?? — Frosty ? (@bardifrosty) July 14, 2021

CARDI WOKE UP ND CHOOSE TO SPILL pic.twitter.com/UKY2pHzlcf — ADI? (@Bitchshutup_tf) July 14, 2021

you shouldn’t even care what other people think. you be you. — sigorney weaver’s world famous meatloaf? (@f1r3m0u5e) July 14, 2021

While the rapper seems to be done with the subject, the controversy led to her trending on the social media platform. Which is perfect timing for her teased announcement later today, which is rumored to be a collaboration with Normani.

It’s not clear what sparked the outburst, but Cardi B had people mad earlier this week for purchasing a $150,000 diamond necklace as a third birthday present for her daughter Kulture.