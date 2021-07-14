MTV Bringing Back Hit TV Series ‘Cribs’ 20 Years Later [Video]

Once upon a time, MTV delivered exclusive tours of homes owned by some of the biggest names in the entertainment world. Now, more the two decades after its initial premiere, new episodes of the show are set to return to MTV this summer.

The show, which gives an inside look at various celebrities and their lifestyles, including a full tour of their homes, is set to return on Aug. 11, according to a press release.

The upcoming season already has an exciting lineup: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, TJ Lavin and others.

“’Cribs’ didn’t simply introduce the celeb-reality genre; it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said MTV’s president of content and chief creative officer, Nina L. Diaz. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

Celebrity homes and domestic habits explored in the past include those of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Mariah Carey, Simon Cowell, 50 Cent, Hugh Hefner, Snoop Dogg and Tony Hawk, to name a few.

“Cribs” amassed a total of 113 episodes in a span of 19 seasons, with the upcoming season being its 20th.

“Each intimate 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look, dropping even more legendary moments like never before,” a statement from the network read.

In addition to the new episodes, past seasons of “Cribs” are now available to stream on Paramount+.

The first iteration of the show was developed by Diaz, whose department will produce the revival, with Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez executive producing.

“Cribs” Season 20 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

