Cardi B Says ‘Rolling Stone’ Ranking of ‘Invasion of Privacy’ in 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums List Was a ‘Setup’ [Video]

Cardi B says she feels set up by Rolling Stone’s recent ranking of the 200 greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

via Complex:

As unveiled in June, Cardi’s 2018 debut studio album Invasion of Privacy landed at No. 16 on the widely discussed list, which saw the Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready to Die ranked in the top spot. In a new interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Cardi addressed her album’s inclusion on the list, explaining that—while she understands where people were coming from with some of the ensuing criticism—the frustrations were misdirected.

“They was dragging me like ‘How dare them put Cardi before Nas.’ … I was like, oh my goodness. I just woke up and I’m getting my ass dragged. I didn’t even ask for this.”

Speaking further on such criticism, Cardi said she understood while also reminding listeners of the impact of her album.

“I understand that but it’s like, bitch, I ain’t motherfucking ask for it,” she said. “You know, I understand that people feel a certain type of way. But don’t try to disrespect me or my work or my album because your mother was listening to my shit, your bitch was driving, listening to fucking ‘Be Careful.’ All y’all bitches, all y’all hoes. So it’s like, don’t even try it.”

Sharing more general thoughts on the process behind compiling rankings, Cardi said “certain shit” is done to ensure virality of the list.

“Of course they’re gonna use a bitch like me. … It’s gonna start a stir,” she said, adding that she’s seen these “recipes” before and that they make her the “punching bag” in the public’s eyes.

Per Cardi, not only is Invasion of Privacy “definitely a classic” in its on right, but the ranking itself was—in her opinion—akin to a setup.

“Yeah, it was, like, a setup. … Rolling Stone, you trying to set me up,” Cardi said around the 54:35 mark. “You got my ass dragged on a fucking Tuesday for no reason.”

Later into the discussion, Cardi turned the criticism toward those who criticized her over the ranking, urging greater respect.

“I understand where y’all coming from. … But at the end of the day, like, don’t drag my shit,” she said. “Don’t fucking disrespect my craft.”

Cardi is currently fresh off the release of her latest single “Hot Shit” featuring Lil Durk and the artist formerly known as Kanye West. As she detailed to the Lip Service crew, she had the song in hand for several years before it fully came together.

“I picked the right guys because this beat is not for everybody,” she said in the opening minutes of the interview.

As for what fans can expect with her new album, Cardi said closer to the 50-minute mark that she has “a couple of songs done” but is still looking for certain elements to complete the experience. She recently said she intends for Lil’ Kim to nab a marquee feature.

