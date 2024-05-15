Cardi B Reportedly Reaches Deal With Female Security Guard Suing Her Over Alleged Assault to Postpone Trial | lovebscott.com

Cardi B and Emani Ellis have asked the court to postpone the May 14 trial and reschedule it for August 6, 2024.

Cardi B and the female security guard who accused the rapper of assaulting her inside a medical office called off their upcoming trial — only weeks before they were set to face off.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi and Emani Ellis asked the court to postpone the May 14 trial and reschedule it for August 6, 2024.

The parties said they wanted to attend another mediation session. Ellis’ lawyer said, “The parties have discussed settlement but require a highly skilled mediator to assist the parties to bridge the gap.”

Ellis explained, “There have been some important changes in this case including new Defense counsel, which should allow for more flexibility during mediation. The parties are more motivated to settle this case at this juncture.”

As we previously reported, in her lawsuit, Ellis claimed she was attacked by Cardi while working as a security guard at a medical office building in Los Angeles.

Ellis said the incident went down on February 24, 2018.

She said she approached Cardi which led to the rapper allegedly striking her in the head, face, and body.

The security guard demanded unspecified damages for her alleged injuries and emotional distress.

She added, “[Cardi’s] intention was to cause injuries to [Ellis] so she could not return to work. [Cardi] even used her celebrity status to get [Ellis] fired from her post as a security guard. [Cardi] by threats, coercion, intimidation, physical force including assault & battery, prevented [Ellis] from returning to work as a security guard, which was something she had a right to do under the law.”

In response, Cardi denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She argued her actions were done in self-defense.

She accused Ellis of provoking the acts “which she now complains.”

