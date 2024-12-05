Cardi B Refutes Claims She’s ‘Surviving’ On Brand Deals By Showing Off A Multi-Million-Dollar Tour Offer

BY: Walker Published 46 mins ago

Cardi B is determined to show that she has income from a lot more sources than social media posts plugging fast fashion — including a mid-eight-figure tour offer.

In an X Spaces session on December 3 (as HipHopDX notes), some people were claiming that it’s Cardi’s numerous brand deals that are keeping her afloat financially. In response, Cardi asked, “People say that I’m surviving off Shein deals and brand deals?”

Advertisement

Then, she shared a screenshot of a supposed September text conversation with an agent, in which the agent breaks down a tour offer that’s worth multiple millions of dollars, including seven festival appearances that would pay $1.5 million each, and that she would get half of the money upfront.

Cardi said, “I want to let y’all know that I could wake up tomorrow and sign a contract and I would have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million, rather.”

Cardi went on to explain that she hadn’t accepted any tour offers yet because she was waiting on the release of her long-anticipated sophomore album.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to take tour deals until I announce my album,” she said. “‘Cause when I announce my album, I know they’re gonna up it. You gotta move smart… You can’t act hungry, especially when you’re not.”