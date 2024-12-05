Home > NEWS

Cardi B Refutes Claims She’s ‘Surviving’ On Brand Deals By Showing Off A Multi-Million-Dollar Tour Offer

BY: Walker

Published 46 mins ago

Cardi B is determined to show that she has income from a lot more sources than social media posts plugging fast fashion — including a mid-eight-figure tour offer.

In an X Spaces session on December 3 (as HipHopDX notes), some people were claiming that it’s Cardi’s numerous brand deals that are keeping her afloat financially. In response, Cardi asked, “People say that I’m surviving off Shein deals and brand deals?”

Advertisement

Then, she shared a screenshot of a supposed September text conversation with an agent, in which the agent breaks down a tour offer that’s worth multiple millions of dollars, including seven festival appearances that would pay $1.5 million each, and that she would get half of the money upfront.

Cardi said, “I want to let y’all know that I could wake up tomorrow and sign a contract and I would have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million, rather.”

Cardi went on to explain that she hadn’t accepted any tour offers yet because she was waiting on the release of her long-anticipated sophomore album.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to take tour deals until I announce my album,” she said. “‘Cause when I announce my album, I know they’re gonna up it. You gotta move smart… You can’t act hungry, especially when you’re not.”

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Charlamagne tha God and Whoopi Goldberg Clash on ‘The View’ Over Hunter Biden Pardon [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

‘You Broke B**ch!!!’: Tense Confrontation Erupts on Delta Airlines Jet Bridge At ATL Airport [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Andrew Schulz Responds to Kendrick Lamar’s Warning to White Comedians on Treatment of Black Women [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

R. Kelly Pays $500k Judgment for Sex Crimes From Catalog Revenue

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Tops Spotify Global & U.S. as No. 1 Rapper for 2024

By: Walker
NEWS

TikToker Jiare Schneider’s Family Faces Fake ‘Hostage’ Claims Following Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Prince Harry Addresses Speculation About Marriage with Meghan Markle: ‘We’ve Apparently Divorced 10 Times’

By: Walker
NEWS

Jeff Bezos Says He Is “Proud” of Decision to End Endorsements at Washington Post, “Very Optimistic” About Second Trump Term

By: Walker
NEWS

Flavor Flav Says He Was Booted From Backstreet Boys Dressing Room at Rock Center Tree Lighting: ‘What Did I Ever Do to NBC?’

By: Walker
NEWS

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Wife Says Husband Was Getting Threats Before Fatal Shooting

By: LBS STAFF