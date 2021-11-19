Cardi B to Present Halle Berry With ‘The People’s Icon’ Award at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Halle Berry has won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a NAACP Image Award, a Kids’ Choice Award, a SAG Award, and she showed up at the Razzies to personally accept her Worst Actress trophy for Catwoman while holding the aforementioned Oscar. She’s an icon, officially so.

via: Billboard

Halle Berry will receive The People’s Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which will air on both NBC and E! on Dec. 7. Cardi B, who teamed with Berry to executive produce the soundtrack to Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, will present the award.

The film debuted in select theaters on Nov. 17 and arrives on Netflix on Nov. 24. The soundtrack features six original songs by top female artists — including Cardi B.

This is the fourth year in a row that a high-profile female artist has received The People’s Icon Award. Melissa McCarthy took the award in 2018, followed by Jennifer Aniston in 2019 and Jennifer Lopez last year.

“Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president, entertainment live events, specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

In 2000, Berry won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie for her performance in HBO’s Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, a biopic about the first Black actress to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress (Carmen Jones, 1954). Berry also won a Golden Globe, SAG Award and NAACP Image Award for that performance.

In 2002, Berry won an Oscar for her lead role in Monster’s Ball, becoming the first (and still only) Black woman to win for best actress.

This is a busy season for Cardi B, who will make her hosting debut on the American Music Awards on Sunday.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Live From E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET on E!.

Both shows are produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

They better give Halle her flowers.