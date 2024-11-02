Cardi B, At Kamala Harris Rally, Warns Of Donald Trump’s “Plan To Hustle You”; Rapper Says She Didn’t Plan To Vote Until VP Entered Race

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Cardi B is the latest name with an undeniable impact to throw their support behind Kamala Harris as the 2024 presidential election date nears.

Speaking at a rally for Kamala Harris tonight, Cardi B blasted Donald Trump as a “hustler” with a “plan to hustle you,” warning that he doesn’t “believe women deserve rights.”

The rapper and songwriter also explained why she endorsed Harris, telling the Milwaukee crowd that she had not planned to even vote this year until the vice president entered the race.

“She changed my mind completely,” Cardi B said. “I did not have faith in any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I wanted to see next in this country.”

She also related her own story to that of Harris. “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog. I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still, people question us, how we got to the top.”

She added, “I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

She ran through some of Harris’ policy proposals, like her plans to crack down on grocery price gouging, to offer $25,000 in down payment assistance and to expand the child tax credit.

Cardi B spent a portion of her 10-minute speech on one of Trump’s comments from this week, that he would be a protector of women “whether they like it or not.”

“People like Donald Trump don’t believe women deserve rights, and when those rights are taken away, they are nowhere to be found,” she said, noting that after the repeal of Roe vs. Wade, no plan was put in place to assist women with unplanned pregnancies struggling to make ends meet.

“If [Trump’s] definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it,” she said.

She then called Trump a “hustler,” but “hustling women out of their rights to their body is nasty work. Hustling Americans out of their hard earned money by selling Trump watches, Trump sneakers and Trump Bible — by the way, the watches is $100,000, made in China, another country he discredited — is nasty too.”

