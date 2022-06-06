Cardi B, JoJo Siwa, Janelle Monáe and More Stars Attend West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade [Photos]

On Sunday, the Stars all aligned to celebrate this years Pride, in the West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade in Los Angeles, Califonia. Cardi B. and Janelle Monae are some of the celebs who participated and they definitely understood the assignment.

Among those involved in the daytime event included Cardi B and Janelle Monáe, plus JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

Siwa, 19, and Prew were decked out in colorful rainbow gear as they partied atop one of the parade’s floats. Cardi, 29, strutted through the streets in a fabulous rainbow jumpsuit, spraying her alcohol-infused whip cream, Whipshots, from a float into the mouths of onlookers.

Other stars also in attendance included MJ Rodriguez, Loni Love, Patrick Starrr, Cheyenne Jackson, and Gloria Allred, to name a few.

Pride Month is an entire month dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ+ voices, the celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and the support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Throughout the month of June, nationwide, parades, protests, drag performances, live theater, memorials and celebrations of life for members of the community who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS are held.

It is part political activism, part celebration of all the LGBTQ+ community has achieved over the years.

Pride is rooted the Stonewall Uprising, which became the cradle of the Gay Liberation Movement.

In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, police raided a popular gay bar in N.Y.C.’s West Village, The Stonewall Inn. This was commonplace for the time, but on this particular evening, the patrons of the bar fought back — starting the Stonewall Riots, which went on for days.

The Stonewall Inn was declared a historic landmark by the city of New York in 2015 and later named a national monument by President Barack Obama in 2016. This June is the 52nd anniversary of the first Pride parade, which happened in 1970, one year after the uprising.

Happy Pride everyone.