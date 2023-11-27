Cardi B Calls Out Hazel E Over Nicki Minaj Comparison During Tasha K Interview [Photos + Video]

Hazel-E seemingly has an issue with Cardi B’s success.

via: HotNewHipHop

The Love and Hip-Hop star complained that Cardi says she’s at the top of the game and won’t give Nicki Minaj proper credit. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, Cardi responded in the comments section while replying to a fan who argued Hazel was putting words in her mouth.

“Exactly,” Cardi wrote. “I never said that! I don’t even know why this woman [keeps] mentioning me but I guess she has to. Like, look at what they chose to highlight from her whole interview.”

As for exactly what Hazel E had to say, she told Tasha K: “When you really take Nicki for who she is and her body of work and what she did for female rap, and you don’t want to give her credit?” She also added: “I’m not no hater-ass b*tch, so all this ghetto, Cinderella, f*cking projects, Spanish-ass, motherf*cking senorita concita, f*cking Spanish-Latin female rap b*tch talking bout she the top is cr*zy.”

Check out the Instagram post featuring Cardi’s response below.

It didn’t stop there, the two went back and forth on social with Cardi’s sister Hennessy getting in a shot.