Cardi B Blasts Prank Caller Who Reported Her Kids in Danger: ‘I Can’t Even Breathe Right Now’ [Video]

Cardi B hit back after an alleged prankster called Child Protective Services to report that her three children were in danger.

The Grammy winner, 32, slammed the “f–ked up” prank in an Instagram Live Monday night that was taken from a hospital bed.

“So I wanna make this very f–king clear and I can’t even breathe right now,” she said in the video. “Motherf–kers have taken s–t too f–king far when you mess with my f–king kids.”

“I swear to you I’m gonna get to the f–king bottom bottom of it, ok? For you motherf–kers to do a little f–king prank call.”

“For the Child Protective Services to come to my f–king house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that there been going on that, that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f–king dumb?”

In the video, the rapper told fans that she’s been sick for days, and has been in the hospital since Saturday.

“This is when the pranks start getting too far. You f–king assholes think that s–t is funny and it’s not funny,” she added.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker added that the prank left her “f–ked up.”

“We’re the only colored people in my neighborhood completely and for motherf–kers to pop up in my house with cops and child protective services because you motherf–kers wanna do an anonymous call involving my children… I promise you this, I’m gonna sue CPS for f–king coming to my house at whatever the f–k time it is.”

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Cephus, also vowed to “sue the person that did this anonymous call.”

“I’m gonna get to the bottom of this. I’m gonna hire the best private investigator in the whole f–king country because y’all take joking and y’all take s–t a little too far,” she continued.

“Play with my motherhood or with my ex-husband’s fatherhood,” she said of her ex-husband Offset, adding that their kids are off limits.

“We don’t play that s–t. My kids live great. My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit no matter how annoying they are,” she said, adding, “I never hit my kids.”

The “I Like It” hitmaker went on to list how much money she spends on her children’s tuition and childcare.

“They go to the best school, my daughter f–king school tuition f–king fees is $45,000,” she said of her 6-year-old daughter Kulture, adding that her newborn baby‘s nanny costs her $700 a day.

“I spend more money on my kids’ bill than I spend money on clothes for myself,” said Cardi B, who also shares 3-year-old son Wave with Offset. “We take very great care of our kids.”

Elsewhere in the video, Cardi B said that her ex will “beat up” whoever called the CPS on their children.

“I’m gonna find out myself and you know what you wanna know what I’m gonna do. I’m not even pressing charges on you,” she said.

“If you’re a boy, my baby father is gonna beat you the f–k up. If you’re a woman, me and Hennessy are gonna beat you the f–k up because you playing with my motherf–king kids,” she said, referencing her sister.

“Not everything is a f–king joke. Not everything is a f–king prank,” she said, adding that she has heavy security presence in her home.

