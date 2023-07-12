'You Cannot Go Into My Home!' Watch Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Lose His Cool With Cop During Marital Feud With 'RHOA' Star

Weeks before their reconciliation, Kim Zolciak sobbed over her “aggressive” husband, Kroy Biermann, in shocking bodycam footage.

via: Radar Online

Kroy Biermann snapped at a cop who accused him of having a power struggle when they arrived at the Georgia home he shares with Kim Zolciak after the two called 911 on each other.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the police bodycam footage of the May incident, showing the ex-NFL star popping his top at one of the officers and demanding of them: “You cannot go into my home!”

The explosive footage was taken on May 2 and shows several cops arriving at the on-again couple’s home over a domestic dispute.

Kroy was already outside of the mansion when the responding officers showed up.

After accusing his then-estranged wife of refusing to leave the bathroom so he could shower, one of the cops wanted to speak to Kim for her side of the story.

In the clip, Kroy said he didn’t want the officer to enter the home until he notified Kim that they were there. When the cop stated Kroy wouldn’t be able to talk to Kim given the domestic dispute that unfolded, the Don’t Be Tardy star instructed him that Kim would come to the front door.

When the officer pushed back, Kroy tried to lay down the law.

“You cannot go into my home,” he responded. “Once you make contact with her, then whatever,” Kroy stated, to which the cop told him, “Sir, let’s not do the power struggle here.”

That seemed to set the reality star off.

“There is no power struggle,” Kroy said, clearly frustrated. “I’m simply exercising my rights as a person.” Seconds later, Kim opened the front door and let the officer inside.

RadarOnline.com also published emotional bodycam footage, showing Kim breaking down in her bathrobe while explaining her version of events of that night.

The footage backs up the police report, which was already published here. Kroy stated that he just wanted to shower but claimed his estranged wife refused to leave the master bathroom. Kim told cops that Kroy “would stand in the doorway” and block her from exiting.

Despite the difference in stories, they both agreed that “nothing physical” happened.

In a turn of events, Kim and Kroy called off their divorce two months after cops were called to their home over the domestic spat.