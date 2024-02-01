Candace Owens Says Ice Spice’s “Fart” Single Set American Society Back [Video]

Candace Owens is blaming Ice Spice for inducing stupidity in the United States.

During a recent episode of her Candace Owens Podcast, the conservative pundit voiced her disdain for the track and its lyrical content. The controversial figure explained why she didn’t like the song and compared it to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Wap” — which she called “disgusting.”

“If you’re wondering whether or not it’s a good song, what do you think? It’s called ‘Think U The S**t (Fart).’ Now I think we can all admit that we’ve fallen as a society. I mean, I wouldn’t say that was Mozart or Beethoven,” she said after playing a snippet Ice’s new song. “But I’m not all of these mainstream media publications that routinely run to defend this kind of music similar to what they did with ‘WAP’ the most disgusting and filthiest lyrics I’ve ever read. They will then sit down and write an article trying to convince you that what you just heard was magical and they did this with this Ice Spice song.”

Candace then pleaded with the American public to return to a time when songs like “Fart” weren’t celebrated. She also referred to the song as a “sh*t fart.”

Candace Owens seems to think that Ice Spice’s new single “Think U The Shit (Fart)” is aiding America’s downfall. “Now, I think we can all admit that we've fallen as a society.” ?

“I just wanna live in a society where we can all acknowledge that a song that’s entitled ‘Think U The Sh*t (Fart)’ is in fact itself a sh*t fart,” Owens continued. “That’s where I wanna live. Can we get back to that? I don’t know. Let’s move on.”

Ice Spice released “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” on Friday (Jan. 26). The new track is set to be the lead single for her debut album, Y2K. The cut was produced by her frequent collaborator, RIOTUSA, and Synthetic. Spice’s track is a simple synthesizer and 808-driven composition with a Jersey club-inspired beat. “Fart” also interpolates JAY-Z and Kanye West‘s “Ni**as in Paris” and her own track, “Munch.”

In the song, Spice goes after her naysayers who think they can compete with her. She calls out her competition and asserts that she, is in fact, “the sh*t,” while her rivals are “farts.” “Think you the sh*t, bi**h?/ You not even the fart/ I be goin’ hard/ I’m breakin’ they hearts, like/ Bi**hes be quick, but I’m quicker/ Bi**hes be thick, but I’m thicker/ She could be rich, but I’m richer,” she raps.