Cardi B to Tackle ‘Male-Dominated Football Industry’ in NYX Super Bowl Ad [Video]

Cardi B will star in a Super Bowl ad promoting a new shade of Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss by Nyx.

via: Billboard

NYX announced Thursday (Feb. 1) that the rapper will star in its Super Bowl ad on game day, promoting one of the brand’s latest lip products in what will mark her first ever beauty partnership.

According to the press release, the Feb. 11 ad will center around Cardi and other powerful women as they “tackle the traditionally male-dominated football industry.” “Featuring the brand’s latest viral product, Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss,” it continues, “The spot aims to flip the script on male stereotypes with a humorous look at the extreme plumping sensation of the gloss, which will leave audiences laughing.”

The brand also shared a 15-second teaser for the upcoming commercial, in which the “WAP” rapper investigates a tube of NYX gloss and says one of her viral catchphrases — “That’s suspicious, that’s weird” — before applying the product to her lips.

“Freaky!” she adds, giggling as the camera cuts to a screen reading “2.11.24.”

In conjunction with the ad, NYX has also released an exclusive new shade of the plumping gloss called Cherry Spice, which Cardi will model in the Super Bowl commercial. Priced at $13, the shade is available only on the cosmetics company’s website.

Cardi’s own business, Whipshots, also recently released a new product: a Valentine’s Day limited-edition strawberry flavor of the brand’s spiked whipped cream. The Grammy winner hasn’t released music since September’s “Bongos” duet with Megan Thee Stallion, which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the Cardi B x NYX Super Bowl commercial teaser below.