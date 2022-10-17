Cam'ron Slides into Nia Long's DMs Trying to be Her "Best Man"

The past month has been rough on celebrity relationships. Within the last few weeks, several high-profile divorces have been announced. The breakups seemed to begin just after Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka was caught cheating on longtime partner Nia Long.

via: HipHopDX

The Harlem rapper took to Instagram on Sunday (October 16) to share screenshots of several paragraphs of flowery language he sent the 51-year-old actress in an Instagram DM.

“Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Cam’ron’s romantic message began. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.

“You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better then [sic] that. You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine [sic] for as a couple.”

He continued: “As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching ‘the best man’ I was inspired to reach out, because that’s what I am the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amor or should I say ‘Ni-amour,’” before signing off with a series of love heart emojis.

Unfortunately for Cam’ron, his poetic attempt at charming Nia Long has so far been unsuccessful. “This was last week. Still no response [angry face emojis] [face palm emojis] Lolol,” he confessed in the caption.

Cam’ron’s overture comes just weeks after it emerged that Nia Long’s longtime partner, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, had an affair with an employee of the franchise. Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season after violating the Celtics’ code of conduct.

Long and Udoka began dating in 2010 and have been engaged since 2015. The couple share a 10-year-old son, Kez.