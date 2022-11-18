Camila Cabello Explains Why She Quit 'The Voice' When She Was a Contestant

Camila Cabello revealed that she was once a contestant on ‘The Voice’ — but quit.

via Just Jared:

The 25-year-old singer is opening up about her experience on The Voice, years before she became one of the coaches on the long-running NBC series.

Camila rose to fame in 2012 as a contestant on Fox’s The X Factor, but before she had auditioned for that show, she was almost going to be on The Voice.

“I’ve never said this publicly before,” Camila said while opening up in a new interview.

Camila revealed that she auditioned for The Voice with Aretha Franklin‘s “Respect,” which is the same song she did for The X Factor.

“I don’t even know if I can say the rest of the story, but I did audition for The Voice,” she told Access Hollywood.

Camila did elaborate further and said, “I auditioned for The Voice, I did make it in. Like the producer round, not the TV round. I never auditioned for the coaches. And then I really wanted to meet One Direction and I knew they were going to perform for The X Factor, so I was like, ‘I’m just going to risk it and not do The Voice and audition for The X Factor.’ And then I did end up meeting One Direction, so it’s a pretty wild move.”

“It’s pretty crazy. It makes no sense, but I did it anyway. I was 15,” she said.

She’s a sweet girl — so we’ll keep our comments about her voice to ourselves.